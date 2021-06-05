Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $35.41

Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.41 and last traded at $35.41, with a volume of 1166 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.95.

Several analysts recently commented on VTXPF shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Victrex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Victrex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Victrex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.32.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

