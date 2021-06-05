Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) PT Raised to $35.00

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) had its target price hoisted by B. Riley from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Victory Capital’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.49 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Victory Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Victory Capital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a report on Sunday, May 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Victory Capital from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised Victory Capital from an underperform rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Victory Capital has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.43.

NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $30.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Victory Capital has a 12-month low of $15.06 and a 12-month high of $30.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.36. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.70%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 33.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 299,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,657,000 after buying an additional 75,712 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Victory Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,994,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Victory Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $399,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 97,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

