Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Safehold were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Safehold by 7.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,563,000 after purchasing an additional 34,628 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Safehold by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Safehold by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 93,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,767,000 after buying an additional 11,039 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Safehold by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Safehold by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. 28.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Safehold from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Safehold from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Safehold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.60.

Shares of NYSE:SAFE opened at $71.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.70. Safehold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.51 and a fifty-two week high of $84.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.92 and a beta of -0.48.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. Safehold had a net margin of 37.11% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $43.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.10 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Safehold Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.1623 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

In other Safehold news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 14,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.01 per share, for a total transaction of $999,962.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,035,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,487,868,369.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 36,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $2,707,760.00. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 70,490 shares of company stock valued at $4,999,680 and have sold 84,233 shares valued at $6,383,029. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

