Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 553 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,753,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $600,880,000 after purchasing an additional 273,785 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 3.0% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,073,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,618,000 after purchasing an additional 60,208 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,741,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,330,000 after purchasing an additional 14,632 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 115.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,399,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,211,000 after purchasing an additional 750,072 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at $73,236,000. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $64.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.39. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.32. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a one year low of $42.58 and a one year high of $65.47.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.59 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 42.00%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Hoffman sold 14,400 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total transaction of $917,424.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 78,415 shares in the company, valued at $4,995,819.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tod E. Carpenter sold 2,102 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $129,462.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,299 shares in the company, valued at $11,104,615.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DCI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Donaldson from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Donaldson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Donaldson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.