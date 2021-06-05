Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,700 Shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of HCI Group worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HCI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of HCI Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,054,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,149,000 after purchasing an additional 20,310 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 224,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,726,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of HCI Group by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 220,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,519,000 after buying an additional 32,195 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HCI Group by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after acquiring an additional 41,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HCI Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 34,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the period. 60.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HCI Group alerts:

HCI opened at $82.00 on Friday. HCI Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.70 and a fifty-two week high of $84.24. The firm has a market cap of $695.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.50.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $94.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.68 million. HCI Group had a negative return on equity of 0.03% and a net margin of 9.44%. Sell-side analysts predict that HCI Group, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.51%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HCI shares. Truist lifted their price target on shares of HCI Group from $60.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Truist Securities upped their price target on HCI Group from $60.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on HCI Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI).

Receive News & Ratings for HCI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.