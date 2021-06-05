Victory Capital Management Inc. Makes New $1.02 Million Investment in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 927,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.93% of Profire Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 428,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 8,645 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,377,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Profire Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 27.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after buying an additional 433,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,853,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 833,500 shares during the last quarter. 35.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFIE. Bradley Woods raised shares of Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Profire Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

PFIE stock opened at $1.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $54.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.60 and a beta of 1.36. Profire Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $1.74.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 million. Profire Energy had a negative return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 12.63%.

Profire Energy Profile

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner-management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses in the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. The company assists energy production companies in the production, and transportation of oil and natural gas.

