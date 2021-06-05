Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 70.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,730 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 87.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 42,492 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 53,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter worth $633,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GT opened at $20.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.56. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 52-week low of $7.28 and a 52-week high of $20.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 2.21.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

GT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Argus upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Northcoast Research lifted their price target on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

