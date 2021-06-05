Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Takes $415,000 Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 2.5% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

SNOW opened at $242.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -63.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $227.37. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.71 and a 52-week high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNOW. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Snowflake from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Snowflake from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Snowflake from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.29.

In related news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 25,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.07, for a total transaction of $5,855,716.41. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 68,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,796,896.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total value of $7,018,038.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,562,465.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,378,948 shares of company stock valued at $309,192,418.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

