Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 791 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Huntsman by 71.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Huntsman by 285.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HUN shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of Huntsman in a report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntsman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.82.

HUN stock opened at $28.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.09. Huntsman Co. has a one year low of $16.74 and a one year high of $32.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.33%.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

