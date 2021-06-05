Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 2,303 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,853 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in National Instruments by 2.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in National Instruments by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 2.9% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 19,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in National Instruments by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. 87.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Instruments alerts:

NASDAQ:NATI opened at $41.16 on Friday. National Instruments Co. has a 52-week low of $30.42 and a 52-week high of $47.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 374.22 and a beta of 1.10.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. National Instruments had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $335.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.61 million. On average, equities analysts predict that National Instruments Co. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.83.

National Instruments Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI).

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.