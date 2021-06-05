Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,876 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newport Trust Co increased its holdings in The Boeing by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,606,874,000 after purchasing an additional 14,409,687 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,851,996 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,113,339,000 after buying an additional 607,992 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,508,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,607,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,366 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in The Boeing by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,304,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629,054 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in The Boeing by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,562,147 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $976,576,000 after acquiring an additional 331,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $249.92 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $141.58 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $241.64.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.70) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $307.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.38.

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.