Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,061 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vodafone Group by 187.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,474,182 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $189,094,000 after acquiring an additional 7,478,112 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its holdings in Vodafone Group by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 8,340,174 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $153,709,000 after acquiring an additional 712,734 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Vodafone Group by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,965,029 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $114,784,000 after acquiring an additional 671,549 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vodafone Group by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,791,096 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $51,440,000 after acquiring an additional 557,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Managed Asset Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in Vodafone Group by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 967,880 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,951,000 after acquiring an additional 358,714 shares in the last quarter. 8.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VOD stock opened at $18.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $52.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.99. Vodafone Group Plc has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $20.36.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.5491 per share. This is a boost from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. Vodafone Group’s payout ratio is presently 113.83%.

Several brokerages recently commented on VOD. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

