Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $16.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Verra Mobility Corporation designs and develops mobility software. The Company offers speed, bus lane, railroad crossing, and school bus top arm enforcement and enforcement ticketing, as well as crash reports and video-enabled crime data analysis solutions. Verra Mobility Corporation, formerly known as Gores Holdings II Inc., is based in CA, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Verra Mobility from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.50.

NASDAQ VRRM opened at $14.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.24. Verra Mobility has a 52-week low of $9.14 and a 52-week high of $15.66. The company has a quick ratio of 6.86, a current ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.57 and a beta of 1.51.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Verra Mobility had a positive return on equity of 13.94% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $89.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.24 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verra Mobility will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Verra Mobility news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total transaction of $147,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,407,647.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Verra Mobility by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 6.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

