VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Acquired by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 58.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,844 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Martin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in VeriSign by 3.5% during the first quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 24,996 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,968,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in VeriSign by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 11,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in VeriSign by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in VeriSign by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 31,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,321,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its position in VeriSign by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,234 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $245,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,034,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.69, for a total transaction of $2,444,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 843,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,745,297.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,778 shares of company stock valued at $7,109,743. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VRSN stock opened at $219.26 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.60 and a 12 month high of $226.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.72 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.16.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. VeriSign had a net margin of 49.42% and a negative return on equity of 45.21%. The business had revenue of $323.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

VRSN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

