Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 48.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,011 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSEM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. 55.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tower Semiconductor stock opened at $27.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.38. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a twelve month low of $17.61 and a twelve month high of $34.45.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $347.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.09 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

TSEM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Tower Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Tower Semiconductor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

