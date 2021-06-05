Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Invests $352,000 in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,099 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DVN. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 50.9% in the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 61.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DVN stock opened at $31.66 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $7.73 and a twelve month high of $31.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.52, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 3.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -488.89%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DVN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $30.75 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Devon Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on Devon Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.51.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $301,096.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 316,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,898,729.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $44,670.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,143.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

