Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $392,000 Holdings in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE STL opened at $26.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.97. Sterling Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $27.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $253.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.35 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 7.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 23.33%.

STL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 3,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $101,257.52. Also, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $632,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,388 shares in the company, valued at $13,120,400.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,974 shares of company stock worth $805,528. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

