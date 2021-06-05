Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Buys 113 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,132 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $157,279.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,301,453.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nicholas M. Grindstaff sold 8,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total transaction of $855,713.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,225,678.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,448 shares of company stock valued at $4,118,169 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.89.

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $93.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.48. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $35.36 and a one year high of $101.96.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.23%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

