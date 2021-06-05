Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,103 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000.

Get NuVasive alerts:

In related news, EVP Massimo Calafiore sold 3,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total transaction of $238,528.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lucas Vitale sold 4,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total transaction of $293,626.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,411 shares of company stock worth $914,720 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUVA opened at $65.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.56. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.07. NuVasive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.11 and a 1-year high of $72.61.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $271.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.12 million. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 6.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NUVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of NuVasive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.80.

NuVasive Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA).

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.