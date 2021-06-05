Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Veeva Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the highest is $0.88. Veeva Systems posted earnings of $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will report full year earnings of $3.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $3.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $4.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Veeva Systems.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.07 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 16.09%. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on VEEV shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group upgraded Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.65.

NYSE VEEV traded up $3.15 on Friday, hitting $288.29. 697,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,249. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $267.85. The company has a market cap of $43.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.16, a P/E/G ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.74. Veeva Systems has a twelve month low of $199.00 and a twelve month high of $325.54.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.29, for a total transaction of $273,593.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,276,958.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.74, for a total value of $602,568.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,671.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,185 shares of company stock valued at $2,937,024 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 126,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,421,000 after acquiring an additional 35,986 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 49.8% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 13.3% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 72,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,878,000 after acquiring an additional 8,496 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.6% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 18,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

