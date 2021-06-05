Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vaxcyte Inc.is a biopharmaceutical company develops vaccines for infectious diseases. It offers conjugate, pneumococcal conjugate and complex antigen-based vaccines. Vaxcyte Inc.is based in Foster City, California. “

Shares of Vaxcyte stock opened at $21.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42. Vaxcyte has a twelve month low of $15.51 and a twelve month high of $58.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.72.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.10. Equities research analysts expect that Vaxcyte will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vaxcyte news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $386,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,299,417.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff Fairman sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $113,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,158 shares in the company, valued at $147,053.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,996 shares of company stock worth $770,617 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,064,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $334,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 907.4% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 90,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 81,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 124.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 64,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 35,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

