Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) SVP James O’boyle Sells 1,964 Shares

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) SVP James O’boyle sold 1,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total transaction of $94,154.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Varonis Systems stock opened at $47.82 on Friday. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.54 and a 52-week high of $75.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.64. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of -46.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $74.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.02 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.35% and a negative return on equity of 38.26%. The company’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRNS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 232.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,415,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,403,000 after acquiring an additional 6,579,321 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 659.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,625,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148,379 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 190.8% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,268,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800,320 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 202.0% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,740,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,020,000 after buying an additional 2,501,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 201.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,950,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,458,000 after buying an additional 1,971,217 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on VRNS. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $66.67 to $72.67 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Varonis Systems from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $63.33 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.11.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

