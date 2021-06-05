Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VGIT. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 7,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,676,000. RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 173,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,687,000 after acquiring an additional 17,067 shares during the period. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGIT opened at $67.83 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $67.09 and a one year high of $70.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.61.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

