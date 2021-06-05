Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 900.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.86 on Friday, hitting $155.98. 841,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,473,858. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.93. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $112.91 and a 52-week high of $158.07.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.