VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD) Shares Bought by Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000.

Shares of SHYD traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $25.27. The stock had a trading volume of 120,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,225. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.14. VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF has a twelve month low of $23.40 and a twelve month high of $25.39.

