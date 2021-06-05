Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON) CFO Purchases $14,628.00 in Stock

Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON) CFO Leanne M. Kelly bought 3,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,657 shares in the company, valued at $14,628. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of VLON opened at $4.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.28. Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $9.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vallon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vallon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vallon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,392,000. 7.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription drugs for central nervous system disorders. The company develops abuse-deterrent amphetamine immediate-release, an abuse-deterrent oral formulation of immediate-release dextroamphetamine for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder and narcolepsy.

