Vail Resorts (MTN) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, June 7th. Analysts expect Vail Resorts to post earnings of $6.66 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $1.59. The company had revenue of $684.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.83 million. Vail Resorts had a positive return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Vail Resorts to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

NYSE MTN opened at $333.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of -1,190.64 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Vail Resorts has a twelve month low of $172.88 and a twelve month high of $338.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $315.33.

In related news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 3,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.32, for a total transaction of $920,918.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,702,597.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on MTN shares. Bank of America raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $373.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Vail Resorts from $277.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.64.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.