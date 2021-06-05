Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Expected to Post Earnings of $6.67 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) will report $6.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Vail Resorts’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $7.07 and the lowest is $5.35. Vail Resorts posted earnings per share of $3.74 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 78.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, June 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Vail Resorts will report full-year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $3.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.92 to $8.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Vail Resorts.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $1.59. The business had revenue of $684.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.83 million. Vail Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 0.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.04 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $277.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $373.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.64.

In related news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.32, for a total transaction of $920,918.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,702,597.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,487,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,958,000 after buying an additional 66,134 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,186,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,426,000 after buying an additional 629,424 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 530.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 417,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,852,000 after buying an additional 351,476 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 187.5% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 396,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,711,000 after buying an additional 258,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $109,224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTN traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $333.38. 206,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,432. Vail Resorts has a 1-year low of $172.88 and a 1-year high of $338.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $315.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

