V-ID Reaches One Day Volume of $8.26 Million (VIDT)

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 4th. During the last seven days, V-ID has traded up 65.5% against the US dollar. One V-ID coin can currently be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on exchanges. V-ID has a total market capitalization of $45.71 million and $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get V-ID alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00078614 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004433 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00024346 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.67 or 0.01020323 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,743.77 or 0.10141156 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00051976 BTC.

About V-ID

V-ID (VIDT) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 57,563,931 coins and its circulating supply is 46,317,527 coins. V-ID’s official website is about.v-id.org . V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . V-ID’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

V-ID Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade V-ID should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy V-ID using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for V-ID Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for V-ID and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.