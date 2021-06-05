Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Trading Down 6%

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) shares dropped 6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.16 and last traded at $3.16. Approximately 18,261 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 6,158,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.36.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UEC shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Uranium Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $770.60 million, a PE ratio of -36.78 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.60.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Uranium Energy news, Director Spencer Abraham sold 71,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total transaction of $227,117.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 378,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,146.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Kong sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.21, for a total value of $176,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 185,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,893.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 151,646 shares of company stock valued at $482,918. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UEC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Uranium Energy by 158.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,805,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334,824 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,824,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,797,000 after buying an additional 1,368,489 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,359,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,512,000 after buying an additional 1,188,677 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,429,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,108,000. 33.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto ParanÃ¡ titanium projects in Paraguay.

