UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) PT Raised to $522.00 at Bank of America

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its target price hoisted by Bank of America from $450.00 to $522.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on UNH. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Truist upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $423.35.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $405.64 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $273.71 and a twelve month high of $425.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $396.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $382.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.72 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total transaction of $1,413,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,394,673.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total value of $2,092,092.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,122,734.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,653,468 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $439,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $463,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 16,018 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 50,319 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,646,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

