United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

UUGRY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC cut shares of United Utilities Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

Get United Utilities Group alerts:

Shares of UUGRY stock opened at $28.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.51. United Utilities Group has a one year low of $21.35 and a one year high of $29.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 566 wastewater treatment works; and 86 water treatment works.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for United Utilities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Utilities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.