United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $224.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research raised United Parcel Service from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Parcel Service from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $234.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $198.46.

UPS stock opened at $210.63 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service has a twelve month low of $99.59 and a twelve month high of $219.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The company has a market cap of $183.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $196.48.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 5.4% during the first quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 49,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 2.8% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 110,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 10.1% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 964.4% during the first quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

