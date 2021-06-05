United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Holdings Reduced by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC decreased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.2% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of United Parcel Service to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.46.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $210.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $183.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $196.48. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.59 and a twelve month high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.