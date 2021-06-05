Unistake (UNISTAKE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $712,953.00

Unistake (CURRENCY:UNISTAKE) traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 5th. In the last seven days, Unistake has traded 27.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Unistake has a market cap of $8.96 million and approximately $712,953.00 worth of Unistake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unistake coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0511 or 0.00000143 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Unistake alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002783 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00066924 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.76 or 0.00299765 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.81 or 0.00244270 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $411.36 or 0.01144335 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003677 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,765.72 or 0.99495279 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Unistake Profile

Unistake’s genesis date was October 5th, 2020. Unistake’s total supply is 280,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 175,317,124 coins. The official website for Unistake is unistake.finance . Unistake’s official Twitter account is @UnistakeFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unistake empowers DeFi projects in their quest for liquidity by providing new incentives for their supporters to create Uniswapliquidity pools. Communities can contribute to a token's liquidity in new ways designed to include returns, reduced risk of impermanent loss, and single-sided liquidity provision. “

Buying and Selling Unistake

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unistake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unistake should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unistake using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unistake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unistake and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.