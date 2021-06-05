uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Shares Bought by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 371,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,586 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in uniQure were worth $12,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of QURE. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in uniQure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of uniQure by 171.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total transaction of $189,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 74,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,370,415.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 2,250 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $74,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,019,155.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,850 shares of company stock worth $736,117. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QURE stock opened at $35.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.50. The company has a quick ratio of 8.79, a current ratio of 8.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 1.28. uniQure has a fifty-two week low of $28.58 and a fifty-two week high of $71.45.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 million. uniQure had a negative net margin of 366.00% and a negative return on equity of 57.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 336.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that uniQure will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QURE. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of uniQure from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of uniQure in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of uniQure from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.80.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.

