Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$15.37. Uni-Select shares last traded at C$14.98, with a volume of 68,352 shares changing hands.

UNS has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Uni-Select from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Uni-Select from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Uni-Select to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.86.

Get Uni-Select alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$641.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$13.66.

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$468.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$470.69 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Uni-Select Inc. will post 0.7884551 EPS for the current year.

About Uni-Select (TSE:UNS)

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Uni-Select Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uni-Select and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.