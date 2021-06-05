UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Shares Sold by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. cut its stake in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,383 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of UMB Financial by 635.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of UMB Financial by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UMBF. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on UMB Financial from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Shares of NASDAQ UMBF opened at $97.14 on Friday. UMB Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $43.79 and a twelve month high of $99.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.32.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.44. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 27.85%. The business had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.92%.

In related news, insider Martin Dominic Karaba sold 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $65,954.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,202. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total value of $53,299.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,091,439.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,937 shares of company stock valued at $1,242,932. 10.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative services; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investments; and treasury management services, such as depository services, account reconciliation, cash management tools, accounts payable and receivable solutions, electronic fund transfer and automated payments, controlled disbursements, lockbox services, and remote deposit capture services.

