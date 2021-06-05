Truist Securities Boosts Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Price Target to $104.00

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) had its target price increased by Truist Securities from $88.00 to $104.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SYNH. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.50.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $83.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.28 and a beta of 1.84. Syneos Health has a 12-month low of $50.26 and a 12-month high of $90.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.57.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.23%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Syneos Health will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 6,000 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $504,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,098,884. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Maldonado sold 448,942 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total value of $36,382,259.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 502,514 shares of company stock worth $40,614,345. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNH. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Syneos Health by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Syneos Health during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

See Also: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.