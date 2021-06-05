Triple Point Energy Efficiency Infrastructure Company PLC (LON:TEEC) Declares GBX 2 Dividend

Triple Point Energy Efficiency Infrastructure Company PLC (LON:TEEC) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON:TEEC opened at GBX 105.96 ($1.38) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 103.20. Triple Point Energy Efficiency Infrastructure has a 12-month low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 107 ($1.40).
About Triple Point Energy Efficiency Infrastructure
