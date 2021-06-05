Triple Point Energy Efficiency Infrastructure Company PLC (LON:TEEC) Declares GBX 2 Dividend

Triple Point Energy Efficiency Infrastructure Company PLC (LON:TEEC) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:TEEC opened at GBX 105.96 ($1.38) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 103.20. Triple Point Energy Efficiency Infrastructure has a 12-month low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 107 ($1.40).

About Triple Point Energy Efficiency Infrastructure

Triple Point Energy Efficiency Infrastructure Company plc invests in energy efficiency projects. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

