Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Director Sells $172,385.92 in Stock

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Director Klynne Johnson sold 2,576 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total transaction of $172,385.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE TSE traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Trinseo S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $76.49. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.07.

Get Trinseo alerts:

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.34. Trinseo had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Trinseo S.A. will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSE. Alembic Global Advisors lifted their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Trinseo by 54.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trinseo during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Trinseo during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trinseo during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Trinseo during the first quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.