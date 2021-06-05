TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director H Raymond Bingham Sells 415 Shares

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total value of $30,195.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at $187,429.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

H Raymond Bingham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 5th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total value of $32,722.75.

On Monday, May 3rd, H Raymond Bingham sold 5,000 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total value of $399,400.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total value of $34,718.90.

On Wednesday, April 7th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total value of $32,631.45.

On Wednesday, March 17th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total value of $34,357.85.

Shares of TNET opened at $73.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.22. TriNet Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.67 and a fifty-two week high of $87.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $309.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.46 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. TriNet Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in TriNet Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 492,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,677,000 after buying an additional 21,197 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 40,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after buying an additional 7,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 180.5% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 9,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 5,988 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

