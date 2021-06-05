Trane Technologies plc (TT) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 2nd

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.59 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.

Trane Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 38.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Trane Technologies to earn $6.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.0%.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $181.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $176.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59. Trane Technologies has a one year low of $84.17 and a one year high of $189.93. The company has a market cap of $43.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.93.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.39. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $157.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.73.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

