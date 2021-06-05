Traders Purchase Large Volume of Abercrombie & Fitch Call Options (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 9,251 call options on the company. This is an increase of 150% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,700 call options.

NYSE:ANF opened at $39.52 on Friday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $44.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.89.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $1.05. The company had revenue of $781.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.53 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 5.02%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.29) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ANF shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Abercrombie & Fitch presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.79.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Charles R. Perrin sold 31,268 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $1,182,555.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,408,984.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 51,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 488,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,522,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 325,268 shares of company stock worth $12,415,246. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANF. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,195,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $349,792,000 after purchasing an additional 655,812 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 10.8% during the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,619,256 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $55,556,000 after buying an additional 157,716 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,194,108 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $24,311,000 after buying an additional 661,373 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 155.1% in the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,077,750 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,978,000 after acquiring an additional 655,285 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,007,888 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,580,000 after acquiring an additional 96,234 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

