Tobam Sells 667 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Tobam decreased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,387 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Comcast were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group raised its position in shares of Comcast by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 13,225 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC increased its position in Comcast by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 30,062 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its position in Comcast by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 8,136 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC increased its position in Comcast by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $57.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.54. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $37.77 and a 12 month high of $59.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.86.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,335.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.