Tobam Sells 4,265 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Tobam trimmed its stake in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,568 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,265 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $6,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RNG opened at $246.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $286.64. The company has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -986.96 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52-week low of $229.00 and a 52-week high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $352.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.43 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 27.38% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 17,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.91, for a total transaction of $4,562,721.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,168,490.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.41, for a total value of $1,725,891.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 165,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,140,526.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,656 shares of company stock worth $13,490,730 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

RNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on RingCentral from $360.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist upped their target price on RingCentral from $367.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on RingCentral from $530.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised RingCentral from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on RingCentral in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RingCentral has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $428.43.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

