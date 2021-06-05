Tobam Raises Holdings in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) by 188.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,896 shares during the period. Tobam owned approximately 0.06% of Stantec worth $2,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STN. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Stantec by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 428,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,906,000 after buying an additional 226,975 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Stantec by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 191,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,209,000 after buying an additional 30,643 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec during the fourth quarter worth about $4,024,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stantec by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 841,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,413,000 after buying an additional 323,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Stantec alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. ATB Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Stantec in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.38.

Shares of STN opened at $44.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.12. Stantec Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $47.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.60 and a beta of 0.90.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.04). Stantec had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $674.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.17 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Stantec Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.1346 dividend. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Stantec’s payout ratio is presently 21.08%.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN).

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.