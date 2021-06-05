Tobam Has $259,000 Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Tobam lifted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,949 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in NIKE were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.29.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,882.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $133.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.78. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.44 and a 52-week high of $147.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.77. The firm has a market cap of $211.31 billion, a PE ratio of 63.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

