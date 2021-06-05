Tobam Decreases Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Tobam cut its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.45.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $165.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $437.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $173.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

