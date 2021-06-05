Tobam Acquires 63,788 Shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG)

Tobam raised its holdings in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 427,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,788 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Pretium Resources were worth $4,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in Pretium Resources by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC grew its stake in Pretium Resources by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 43,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in Pretium Resources by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 15,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Pretium Resources by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 53,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 425,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PVG shares. TheStreet raised Pretium Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Pretium Resources from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Pretium Resources from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Pretium Resources from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

NYSE:PVG opened at $10.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.18. Pretium Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.74 and a twelve month high of $14.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -120.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Pretium Resources had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 18.84%. The business had revenue of $142.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

